RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for 'Offensive and Hurtful' Facebook Posts from 2020

The resurfaced posts included memes supporting Blue and White Lives Matter and condemning "BLM Thugs."

Jennie Nguyen is apologizing for sharing "offensive and hurtful" posts she thought she had already wiped entirely from social media.

On Wednesday, Facebook posts the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star shared in 2020 from her since-deleted personal account started to go viral on Twitter.

Jennie from #RHOSLC is facing tons of backlash after her Facebook posts from 2020 have came to light. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NnysIqRw9l — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 19, 2022 @JaysRealityBlog

In them, she showed support for groups that popped up in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020. One meme read, "If you follow the officers' orders, you won't get shot." Others read "Blue Lives Matter" and "White Lives Matter," while others referred to "BLM Thugs" and "thug rioters."

She also appeared to question the Covid-19 vaccine, showed support for Donald Trump and criticized Kamala Harris and the Obamas. The posts were mostly meme and article shares with no commentary from Nguyen herself.

As the online furor got louder throughout the day, Nguyen finally took to Instagram to issue an apology for her posts.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," she wrote. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," she added, concluding, "I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

She shared the apology with the hashtag #HateIsAVirus.

Throughout her first season on RHOSLC, Jennie has criticized costar Mary Cosby for using racist language. After Cosby referred to Nguyen, who is Vietnamese, as having "slanted eyes," Jennie confronted Mary for making her feel "very insulted" with the remark.