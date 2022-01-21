Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen's 'Horrible' Facebook Posts and 'Disingenuous' Apology

Bravo

Jen Shah just took a very big stance against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" costar Jennie Nguyen's resurfaced social media posts condemning the Black Lives Matter movement -- as well as her subsequent apology for them after being called out on social media.

This week, posts of Jennie's from 2019 and 2020 went viral for all the worst reasons, as she was seen sharing memes in opposition to the BLM movement, following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020. One meme read, "If you follow the officers' orders, you won't get shot." Others read "Blue Lives Matter" and "White Lives Matter," while others referred to "BLM Thugs" and "thug rioters." She later apologized, but Shah isn't having it.

"I rarely believe what I see or hear online. I know firsthand what it feels like to be judged without evidence or an admission of guilt," wrote Jen in a new Instagram post, alluding to her own issues with the law. Shah pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges last April.

"However, since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments," she continued.

"It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic] social justice issues that plague our country," she concluded. "I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issues. Needless to say, we have some real s--- to talk about."

In the comments, costar Meredith Marks -- who appeared to call Jennie's posts "vile" earlier in the week -- added, "Beautifully said."

Overnight, costar Lisa Barlow also cryptically tweeted "Things get addressed." When one fan replied saying, "They're in the middle of filming, it'll be addressed in S3," she responded, "Before then."

In addition to criticizing the BLM movement, Jennie also appeared to question the Covid-19 vaccine, showed support for Donald Trump and criticized Kamala Harris and the Obamas. The posts were mostly meme and article shares with no commentary from Nguyen herself. As the backlash trickled in, she issued an apology.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," she wrote. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," she added, concluding, "I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

She shared the apology with the hashtag #HateIsAVirus.