Jorja Fox Exits CSI: Vegas Ahead of Second Season

CBS

Fox follows fellow OG William Petersen out the door.

"CSI: Vegas" will be down two of its biggest names when the show returns for a second season.

Star Jorja Fox, who played Sara Sidle on both the original "CSI" and the 2021 revival, announced Tuesday she won't be returning.

"Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times," she wrote on Twitter.

"And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom ... So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together," she added.

Gil Grissom, of course, was played by William Petersen on the original series and reboot. It was confirmed he wouldn't be returning to "CSI: Vegas" back in December, when the show was renewed for a second season. Petersen had reportedly only signed on for one season, but will remain on board as an executive producer.

Though CBS was hopeful Fox would return, it looks like she ultimately decided against it.

"Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will," she concluded on Tuesday. "CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!"