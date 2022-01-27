Octomom Nadya Suleman Shares Tribute to Octuplets on Their 13th Birthday

Getty

"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known."

Nadya Suleman's octuplets are 13!

On Wednesday, Suleman AKA "Octomom" took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her octuplets, whom she famously welcomed in January 2009. The 42-year-old media personality posted a throwback photo of herself sitting with 11 of her 14 children, including the octuplets.

"Happy 13th birthday to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai!" Suleman began in the post's caption. "You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess[es] rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today."

The California native continued by calling the octuplets "selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God." She added, "I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do."

Concluding her post, Suleman wrote, "You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you ❤️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This comes a few days after Suleman was seen out in public for the first time in almost two years. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Suleman was spotted at a local park with six of her children last Friday in Laguna Nigel, CA, where she and her kids live.

On New Year's Day, Suleman shared a video of herself and her kids ringing in 2022. In the short clip, the mom of 14 and her children count down from six before cheering, "Happy New Year!"

"We hope and pray you all have a safe, healthy, and prosperous 2022!!! 🙏🏽," she captioned the post. "Sorry for the obnoxious scream, my eldest daughter's dog jumped up on me unexpectedly! 🐶 #HappyNewYear 🎉 🎊."

Suleman famously made headlines in 2009 when she gave birth to octuplets -- six boys and two girls -- via in vitro fertilization, earning the nickname "Octomom."

Her six other children -- Elijah, 20, Amerah, 19, Joshua, 17, Aiden, 16, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 14 -- were also conceived by IVF.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.