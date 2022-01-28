Paris and Kathy Hilton Get Choked Up Over Boarding School Abuse on Drew Barrymore Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

It was an emotional morning on "The Drew Barrymore Show" as Paris and Kathy Hilton sat down to discuss Paris' documentary highlighting the alleged abuse she suffered at boarding school as a teenager.

In the 2020 doc "This Is Paris," Hilton claimed she was physically, mentally and emotionally abused at Provo Canyon School in Utah. Her mother had no idea what her daughter went through until it came time to talk about it in the documentary.

On Drew's show, the host asked Kathy whether she had any advice for mothers dealing with hard conversations like the ones she had with Paris once Hilton felt comfortable sharing her truth.

"We don't get a pamphlet. Everybody tries to do the best they can and I am so proud of her and, can you imaging not knowing and her holding that in? All that time," said Hilton. "It's been a roller coaster emotionally for me and this is not about me, this is all about Paris. Even a week ago, I started crying."

"I look at her in a different way. I look at her now and I just see this, yes, she's beautiful, but inside there's pain. And it breaks my heart," added Kathy, as the both got choked up and found themselves comforting each other in a loving mother-daughter embrace.

Looking back, Kathy recalled downplaying how much her daughter said she "hated" boarding school back in the day, even after Paris said she was having nightmares simply being there.

"I'd say, 'Paris, you were naughty, you didn't listen, I had to get you out of New York and I don't wanna hear it!' And then to find this out," said Kathy. "I will kill for my children. You wanna fool with my kids? Let me tell you ..."

When Paris first appeared on Barrymore's show to talk about the doc back in 2020, Drew shared her own similar experience growing up.

"I've had the people come and take me away," she said at the time.

"I've been locked up in solitary confinement. I've been in a place for lengthy periods of time -- we are talking year, year and a half plus -- I haven't seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often that's one I recognize so deeply," she added.