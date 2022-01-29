Janet Jackson Addresses Michael Molestation Scandal and How It Impacted Her Career

Getty/A&E

Janet Jackson is detailing how her brother Michael's child abuse scandal impacted her career.

The 55-year-old pop star is giving in-depth look at her life this week in a four-part, two-night docuseries on A&E and Lifetime -- one that shines a light on her relationship with her famous family unlike ever before.

During Episode 3 of "Janet Jackson," Janet opened up how about her life and career were affected after Michael was first accused of child sexual abuse.

Around the time of her "Janet" tour, in 1993, the "Control" singer was about to close a "megamillion dollar contract" with Coca-Cola when the first child molestations allegations against Michael were reported -- and she immediately experienced the fallout -- personally.

"When that came out, Coca-Cola said, 'No, thank you,'" Janet told the camera.

When asked whether she believes the allegations against Michael impacted her life and career, Janet replied, "Of course. My brother would never do something like that, but I'm still guilty by association. Guess that's what they call it, right?"

As for whether there was "any moment," in which Janet believed her brother was guilty, she said, "Never. I know my brother. He didn't have that in him." She added that she and the whole family stood by Michael.

However, with all of the negative publicity surrounding her brother, all eyes were also on Janet.

"It was frustrating for me," she said. "But you can't let it stop you and I didn't. You keep pushing, forging ahead. [But] I just knew that I wanted to be there for him, to support him as much as I possibly could."

The investigation against Michael was closed after he and the family reached a financial settlement. However, Janet said it made him look "guilty." She added, "I really wish my brother really would have let the world know him better."

Following the first scandal, Michael's public image was tainted, but Janet's career was still on fire. After the conclusion of her "Janet" tour, she received a call from Michael to collaborate on a song, his 1995 hit, "Scream."

Janet agreed, wanting to show her support for her brother. "I think he needed the support that I was trying to give him with this song," she recalled.

When an off-camera producer said it appeared that Janet and Michael had "a lot of fun together" in the "Scream" video, Janet said it was nothing but. "It was tough," she said of the multimillion-dollar video.

"Michael shot nights, I shot days. His record company would block off his set so I couldn't see what was going on. They didn't want me on set," she said, adding that she "felt that they were trying to make it very competitive" between the two of them. "That really hurt me because I felt I was there fighting the fight with him, not to battle him."

"I wanted it to feel like old times between he and I, and it didn't," she added sadly. "Old times had long passed."

Meanwhile, later in the episode, Janet opened up about her struggles with body image, which began from a young age. She revealed Michael would poke fun at her weight.

"There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. He used to call me, 'Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow,'" Janet revealed, noting that while she didn't feel it was "out of malice," it still affected her. "Brothers teasers sisters, sisters tease brothers and it was just fun, and funny."

"But then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt," she admitted.