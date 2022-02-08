2022 Oscar Nominations -- The Full List (Updating Live)

And the nominees are ...
The nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards are rolling out Tuesday morning and we've got you covered right here.
Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were given the honor of announcing this year's noms in all 23 categories, starting nice and early at 5:18am PT.
This year's awards will be held on Sunday, March 27 on ABC and, unlike the three years, will once again have a host. That host's identity, however, remains TBD. The show will also return to the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, after last year's socially-distanced affair went down at Union Station.
Keep reading for all the nominations, updated as they come in.
Best Picture
Actor In a Leading Role
Actress In a Leading Role
Actor In a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress In a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Cinematography
International Feature Film
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Production Design
Visual Effects
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Original Score
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In the World
Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Animated Feature Film
Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Film Editing
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold