2022 Oscar Nominations -- The Full List (Updating Live)

The nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards are rolling out Tuesday morning and we've got you covered right here.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were given the honor of announcing this year's noms in all 23 categories, starting nice and early at 5:18am PT.

This year's awards will be held on Sunday, March 27 on ABC and, unlike the three years, will once again have a host. That host's identity, however, remains TBD. The show will also return to the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, after last year's socially-distanced affair went down at Union Station.

Keep reading for all the nominations, updated as they come in.

Best Picture

Actor In a Leading Role

Actress In a Leading Role

Actor In a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress In a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Cinematography

International Feature Film

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Production Design

Visual Effects

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In the World

Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Animated Feature Film

Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Film Editing