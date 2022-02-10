Chrishell Stause Responds to Simu Liu Romance Rumors

Getty

Chrishell Stause addresses rumors of a possible budding romance with Simu Liu.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the "Selling Sunset" personality set the record straight on her new possible love interest and clarified her relationship with the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor.

A viewer had called in to ask the 40-year-old if she had ever romantically connected with Liu either before or after selling him his house on season 4 of the real estate reality show. The fan claimed that she and other followers had noticed a spark between them.

"I get this question a lot," Stause admitted to the viewer. "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine." When Cohen cut Stause off and asked if the two were "Friend with benefits?" she quickly replied, "No, I promise! No one ever believes me, but no."

The reality TV star then went on to say that the 32-year-old was "so lovely, he's amazing" and added that she didn't think he was "public with his whole situation, but he's just a friend."

Chrishell stated that she believes Simu keeps to himself when it comes to his dating life.

In her new memoir, "Under Construction", Stause spilled the details of her love life and her failed romances with her famous exes.

The "Selling Sunset" star opens up about her failed relationships and moving on in the pressures of the public eye. Chrishell calls herself "a work in progress" and details how therapy and self reflection has helped her make better decisions when it comes to love and waiting for the right person.

"Part of adulting is realizing that there are two people in a relationship and owning your part in what went wrong," she writes in an excerpt obtained by E!. "Being the victim and staying bitter won't help you grow and move on."

She also spilled details about her previous relationships, specifically writing about her marriage with "This is Us" Star Justin Hartley. Chrishell spoke about being completely blindsided by Hartley's request for divorce back in 2019; their divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Stause describes the former couple being "pretty much inseparable from day one", and feeling so in love with Hartley that "I fell hard and fast and thought that he hung the moon."

"I didn't mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of. I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life," she admitted. "However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully."

Despite their differences in their marriage, Stause says she was in "complete shock" when Justin had asked for a divorce, which she writes was requested through a text message.