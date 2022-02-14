Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Proposes on SoFi Field, Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby After Super Bowl Win

Twitter/Instagram

Rapp may have won the championship ring...but his longtime GF got some very special bling of her own

The Rams had more than one victory to celebrate after their Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals!

Rams Safety Taylor Rapp, took to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson to celebrate the championship; while Wide Receiver Van Jefferson sprinted out of the SoFi stadium immediately after the win to be with his wife for the arrival of his second child.

As the team celebrated the victory on the field, Johnson and Rapp embraced with their families surrounding the couple. After the two separated, the football safety got down on one knee and asked Johnson to marry him.

She enthusiastically nodded her head yes as the couple held each other and his teammates let out a cheer.

The couple are high school sweethearts and started dating while Rapp was playing football at Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington. Johnson followed the athlete who matriculated to the University of Washington where he played from 2016-2018.

I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022 @BridgetCondon_

Meanwhile, Van's wife, Samaria Jefferson, was pregnant with a baby boy with an official due date of February 17. The NFL Network’s Bridget Condon had reported on Twitter that she was "pretty" sure she had seen Samaria rush out of the stadium on a stretcher mid-game due to the baby’s impending arrival.

"I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication," she wrote.

The Athletic reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, confirmed the report and added that Jefferson had grabbed his daughter as he sprinted out of the arena as soon as the Rams had won 23-20.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022 @NFLGameDay

"Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now," Rodrigue shared on Twitter. "Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor."