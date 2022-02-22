Madonna Proudly Shows Off Her Son David Banda's Dance Moves on Instagram

Getty/Instagram

The queen of pop shared some "After Dinner Dancing"

Madonna is a very proud mama.

The 63-year-old icon took to Instagram and flooded her page showcasing the various talents of several of her children over the weekend. Many of the videos featured 16-year-old David Banda's impressive dance skills.

Madonna shared a video of David passionately dancing to "That's My N----" by Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg and YG dressed up in a white button down shirt, black slacks and matching black boots.

The teen danced around the living room, clearly taking after his mother who got her start as a dancer in New York City back in the early '80s.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, the pop icon posted additional snippets of Banda moonwalking to Michael Jackson outside.

Other clips featured in Madonna's story included her daughters, Mercy James, 16, and Stella and their flawless renditions of Bach and Borodin on piano.

The "Material Girl" singer celebrated her daughter Mercy's 16th birthday last month with a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain with her son David and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

To commemorate the occasion, Madonna shared a vlog-style video of the foursome's trip to the amusement park. The clip featured the singer's 2008 hit "4 Minutes" with Mercy wearing a shirt with a photo of Tupac Shakur and the phrase "Wake Me" as she commented on how it felt to finally turn 16.

The birthday girl told the camera that she was "feeling different, she's feeling new, renewed, goofy and quirky."