Why the Odds Seem Stacked Against Todrick Hall Going Into Big Brother Finale

Nearly every eliminated contestant has called out his gameplay in their exit interviews -- here's what they've been saying.

The third season of "Celebrity Big Brother" wraps up tonight on CBS -- with either Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate or Cynthia Bailey winning it all. But their victory hinges on the votes of all the evicted Houseguests and when it comes to jury management, Hall seemingly has a steepest uphill battle of them all.

All season long he and Tate have been a power duo and a force to be reckoned with, but many of the eliminated stars aren't thrilled with how the two have been playing the game. While they have been working as a pair, Hall in particular has been rubbing many of the other celebs the wrong way thanks to his more aggressive gameplay and what they view as more personal attacks.

Based on comments the evictees have made in exit interviews after being voted out, it sure sounds like Todrick will have the hardest time convincing them to vote for him to win the $250,000 prize -- whether he's against his partner Tate or Bailey, who has played quite a disappointing game for completely different reasons.

Here's what everyone's been saying ...

Carson Kressley

Hall and Kressley were colleagues on "RuPaul's Drag Race" long before they wound up in the Big Brother house together this season. Because of their past connection, Carson seemed especially disappointed in Todrick's gameplay -- after Hall tricked Kressley and Bailey into believing Shanna Moakler was secretly conspiring against them, which led to Moakler's eviction.

"Of course seeing what [both Hall and Tate] were doing, it's infuriating and disappointing because I had known Todrick outside of this for a long time working on other shows and I just felt like he wouldn't have tried to do us that hard, but he did and we listened and Shanna paid the price and that was my fault," he told TooFab.

"Jury management is gonna be a disaster for Todrick because it sounds -- I haven't seen it -- but it sounds like he said disparaging things about everybody and just played in a very, very aggressive way," Carson continued. "And I think that if he and Miesha are at the final two, I think people are going to -- even if they don't like Miesha -- they're probably still gonna vote for her over Todrick at this point."

While Kressley said he understands it's all a game, he added he was "very disappointed with Todrick" because "he was a little more cutthroat than I think he needed to be."

Chris Kirkpatrick

The *NSYNC star was working with both Tate and Hall toward the beginning of the game, but flipped on them after becoming uncomfortable with their gameplay and their arrogance in the house.

"And I love Miesha. I really do. And that's part of who she is. She's a fighter. She's gotta be, you know, tough," he told TooFab. "I think on Todrick's part, it was a little bit, you know, not warranted and, you know, he's kind of playing a game that I could have never played."

Responding to Hall's shady goodbye message to Kirkpatrick, Chris said, "It's how he wants to play. It's who he is."

"I mean, earlier that day, he told me that, you know, I'm a horrible father and I'm gonna embarrass my child and, you know, things like that," Chris continued -- referring to footage that was eventually shown to viewers during an unseen-moments episode. "It hurts to know that someone could play the game like that, but in the end, you know, I went in hopefully trying to be honest and sincere about everything. And I walked out the door, hopefully trying to be honest and sincere, you know? And he even came after me for that saying, you know, "Don't try to play this high and mighty, honest game." [and] "You're a dirty player and a piece of crap" and all this. And, you know, and all that stuff hurt."

Shanna Moakler

Moakler was another one who worked with Hall and Tate early in the game, before forging an alliance with Carson and Cynthia instead. After Todrick and Miesha orchestrated her exit by turning her allies against her with lies, she made it pretty clear she wouldn't be voting for Hall -- and told him on her way out the door, "Don't worry, Todrick, I'll get the jury to vote against you."

Speaking with TooFab following her eviction, Moakler said she didn't even think any pressure would be necessary.

"I have talked to some people. He was clapping and cheering on my way out, which I thought was in poor taste," she said. "But it is what it is, that's Todrick for you. I don't think I even need to sway the jury, I think the jury already feels the way that I feel."

"Todrick and Miesha were always very honest about how mean and horrible they were in playing their game," she also told us, before saying that "there are people I think who took it to a personal level that I don't think it needed to be."

"I obviously don't have any hate or animosity toward anybody. I get the game, I'm a good sport," she added.

Todd Bridges

Though Todd Bridges praised Hall during his exit interview with Julie Chen, he had done a total 180 on him by the time TooFab spoke with him the following morning.

"What I didn't see in time was how mean Todrick really was. When I got to rewatch everything over, he was mean, man," said Bridges. "Things he said about me, about other people and I realized everything he said about Shanna was not true."

"Todrick is playing a different kind of game. He's playing Big Brother, but he's playing a very mean and evil Big Brother," he continued. "I'm not just saying that, everyone on these websites are saying the same thing."

Bridges also believed "jury management is going to be terrible for him," and said even Miesha may turn on him after she "gets out and finds out what he said about her and other people."

"To me, I don't care how much money you're making, it's still about integrity. I'm about integrity, I played the game with integrity," he continued, saying that, should Cynthia make it to the Final 2, she'd likely get "all of our votes."

"The other two, they're playing it viciously and I don't think any of us want that," he added. "Carson didn't want to play that way, neither did I."

Lamar Odom

Odom didn't necessarily agree with Bridges, telling TooFab that Miesha's got his vote should she make it to the Final 2. Of Hall, he was also a lot less salty about his gameplay, simply telling TooFab he felt it was "a little shady."

"I don't really have a problem with Todrick, you know? Hopefully we can be friends," he said in an interview with ET. "I think Todrick is just caught up in fame, and what comes along with it. How to come across to people the right way. He can probably seem very vain and self-centered at times and I don't think he meant to do that."

"Fame is a strong drug and if you don't know how to harness it, or steer it, you can rub a lot of people the wrong way. Even if you don't mean to," he continued. "And I think with the lights, camera action being on him all the time, I think it made it easy for him to get into that comfort zone of 'me me me.' And it ain't really all about 'you, you, you.'"

And while it seemed like Odom slammed Hall on social media after his exit -- calling him a "fake friend" on Instagram -- Lamar told us he didn't write that post, saying his managers did it on his behalf.

Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave

As the first eliminated, Teddi was disappointed in Miesha for backdooring her. She was also in an early alliance with Carson, Mirai, Cynthia, Shanna and Todrick that ultimately fell apart.

"I guess our relationship was never actually real because from the very get-go, even when we formed our alliance, he had already been telling people in my alliance that he didn't want me in there," she told Us Magazine. "So, I guess whatever relationship I thought we had was false to him."

She added that she had been "warned prior to going into the house not to trust Todrick by someone that personally knows him."

"He was so lovely to me at first that I fell for it, but I never approached them for an alliance. They came to me. So, I think that’s why I believed it," she added. "However, I knew that you can’t keep an alliance of six for that long.”

Mirai Nagasu

Mirai had the least negative comments to say about Hall, even after he took intel she shared with him and used it against her, a game move she respected in hindsight.

"I really like Todrick as a person so I am able to differentiate between personal and game and you know what? We were all in there for survival and Todrick did what was best for his game," she told Heavy. "I respect that and I can’t wait to see him outside of the ‘Big Brother’ house."