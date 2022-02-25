Yes, Tyler Perry Cleared That 'A Madea Homecoming' Homage with Beyonce (Exclusive)

Getty/Netflix

Here's how Perry paid tribute to his friend in his new movie -- warning, spoilers to follow!

Move over, Beychella, it's time for Ma-chella!

Tyler Perry paid epic tribute to good friend Beyonce with his new Madea film, "A Madea Homecoming," streaming now on Netflix.

The homage comes during the movie's credits and has absolutely nothing to do with the plot of the film itself. In the footage, presented as a dream sequence, Perry performs Bey's legendary Coachella set as Madea doing her very best Knowles impression.

"Terrible best," admitted Perry when TooFab caught up with him ahead of the film's release.

Madea may not hit a single correct note throughout the stinger, but it's certainly a different side of the character as she rocks short shorts, wind machine-blown long grey hair and furry boots while singing "Drunk In Love." The footage also includes black and white rehearsal footage just like Beyonce's "Homecoming" special on the same streamer ... as well as a pep talk that does the opposite of inspire.

"She's a friend. I sent it to her," Perry said when asked about Knowles' reaction to the tribute. "Before I did it, I was like, 'I need you to say this is okay.'"

"Let's be perfectly clear, there is no keeping up with Beyonce. She is who she is," he added. "This homage to her right then was really something, when talking about Homecoming, we're on Netflix, why not just go for it?"

And go for it he did.