Jamie Dornan Is So Down for More 'Barb and Star' Movies (Exclusive)

Lionsgate

He's also a little bummed the Oscar's Fan Favorite category didn't exist last year for Edgar's Prayer.

Seagulls in the sand must have heard our prayer -- because Jamie Dornan is fully on board for another "Barb and Star" movie.

The actor played lovable henchman Edgar in 2021's "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," a movie which really showed off Dornan's comedic chops unlike anything he's done before. His musical number "Edgar's Prayer" was a standout moment in the totally bonkers film and something that, had the Oscars new Fan Favorite and Cheer Moment categories existed for last year's ceremony, would certainly be in the running for both.

To be considered as eligible for this year's Academy Awards, films needed to be released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. "Barb and Star," unfortunately, came out February 12, 2021.

"I wonder, could they try to mix up the numbers a little bit and see if we could creep it in?" asked Dornan when TooFab caught up with him ahead of his new HBO Max series, "The Tourist."

"I do think it's a great thing for the Oscars going forward, that they have that, truly I gotta say that. I think it's brilliant," he added of the new fan-voted categories. "'Edgar's Prayer' was too early, because Jesus, I know there's a lot of love. The amount of people that want to talk to me about that is so weird, I love it."

"I could talk about it endlessly, how mad it is," he added, before saying that, "Hopefully they make more 'Barb and Star' movies and we can offer up something else."

We'll keep our fingers crossed for an "official" announcement. Until then, rewatch his musical performance in all its glory below and check out "The Tourist" when it hits HBO Max on March 3.