Salma Hayek Shares Embarrassing Bathroom Wardrobe Malfunction with Fran Drescher at SAG Awards

Getty

Salma Hayek and bathrooms were definitely not friends during the Sunday awards show after Michael Keaton also left her stranded at the podium following his win because he was -- ahem -- indisposed.

Salma Hayek was stunning as usual at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, and newly-elected SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was also gorgeous in her gown. But we wouldn't go so far as to say they wore matching ensembles.

That almost became an issue after a hilariously awkward bathroom encounter left the two of them more attached than through their career choice. In a clip shared to her Instagram, Hayek shared the funny moment after her glove got caught on the jewels of Drescher's gown.

To make matters worse, it was apparently moments before she was set to go on stage and present the award for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie. It was as if the bathroom gods were angry with her on Sunday as when she finally got out there, she was immediately faced with another restroom-related disaster.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She was famously left stranded on the podium after announcing Michael Keaton's win for "Dopesick." Hayek called for the actor, citing stage fright, only for him to come rushing through the room, literally rolling up onto the stage and blaming an ill-timed bathroom break.

But even before that, Hayek was almost joined awkwardly by Drescher, joking in the restroom, "Oh my god, we're stuck," as an assistant attempted to disentangle her glove. "You're coming out to present with me," Hayek told Drescher.

"I can't even believe it," Drescher agreed, before laughing at seeing that they were being recorded. Drescher decided to take the opportunity to pitch her "green council" to Hayek. After all, what's better than a captive audience -- literally.

Hayek took the whole night in stride with a brilliantly funny caption acknowledging her bad luck with bathrooms. "My glove got stuck on the great Fran Drescher's dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to Michael Keaton, who was also stuck in the bathroom," she laughed.

It was already an iconic awards show moment when Keaton was literally indisposed during the announcement that he'd won, but finding out that it happened just after another bathroom debacle makes it even funnier.