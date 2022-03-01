Hulu's New Trailer For The Kardashians Teases All the Family Drama from the Past Year

Hulu

Travis Barker is also teased for the new reality show

The Kardashian-Jenners are "back and better than ever."

According to the new trailer for the Hulu reality series, "The Kardashians", we can expect all of their big moments over the past year to be covered.

The words "They're back and better than ever" flash on the screen as Kris Jenner announces, "You guys it's happening," on her cell phone.

Travis Barker also made an appearance in the trailer with fiancée Kourtney in a brief snippet of the family toasting the newly engaged duo on their relationship milestone.

The first official trailer for the new series dropped earlier this month and featured various scenes from Kourtney and Travis' engagement to Kim's first time hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The trailer captured the family matriarch shedding happy tears while embracing her eldest daughter as she shared the news.

"This makes me so happy," the momager cried to which Kim quipped, "She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times."

The family’s iconic long running reality series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E! concluded in Summer 2021, and the Kardashian’s Hulu show will reportedly pick up where the family left off.

The last time we saw Kim on-screen, the 41-year-old was pursuing her dreams of becoming a lawyer as she juggled running her billion dollar businesses and raising her four children with her husband Kanye West.

Since then, the SKIMS founder has filed for divorce from West due to "irreconcilable differences" and spoke to Vogue earlier this month about choosing herself for their March issue.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," said Kim, who stuns on the Vogue cover. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."