Sean Penn Ditched His Car and Walked 'Miles' to Polish Border to Film Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Getty/Twitter

The actor arrived in Kyiv last week to film a documentary for VICE

Sean Penn says he walked for miles with a small film crew to the Poland border as Ukrainians fled the Russian invasion.

The actor, who arrived in Kyiv last week to film a documentary for VICE, tweeted an image of himself rolling a beat up suitcase on a roadside on Monday. The photo showed a line of cars locked in a traffic jam on the highway.

Penn wrote alongside the picture: "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

In the days prior, the movie star weighed in on the conflict, tweeting: "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle."

"Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams," he continued. "If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

Penn was photographed last week attending a briefing at the Ukraine presidential office.

In a translated statement, per Fox News, from the President of Ukraine's Facebook page, they hoped the Hollywood star would "tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country."