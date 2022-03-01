S.W.A.T. Actor Charged With Supplying Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

Facebook

33-year-old "Mimi Snowie" — the alleged orchestrator of the well-oiled Hollywood drug-delivery service — has also been charged.

S.W.A.T. actor Kather Sei has been accused of supplying the drugs that killed an heir of the Bed Head company.

37-year-old Ray Mascolo, son of Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, was found dead in his Beverly Hills apartment in November 2020 after taking what he thought were oxycodone pills — that were later confirmed to be laced with fentanyl.

On Thursday, 36-year-old Sei was charged in a federal grand jury indictment alleging he was the one that delivered the fatal opioids.

Prosecutors claim the actor was one of 19 drivers who worked for 33-year-old Mirela Todorova — AKA "Mimi Snowie" — the alleged orchestrator of a well-oiled Hollywood drug-delivery service.

According to the indictment, Todorova provided cellphones and narcotics – including counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl – to Sei and other drivers to facilitate the delivery of drugs to customers across Los Angeles County and elsewhere.

To facilitate drug payments, Todorova gave Sei and her other drug delivery drivers her electronic payment usernames such as "$clubmimi," "@clubmimi," "@mimiclub," and 123mimi@gmail.com, it says.

Todorova also delivered drugs herself, the indictment claims, and gave Sei keys to her Hollywood apartment he could access drugs when Todorova visited Mexico, where she continued to manage her drug operation while tending to her pet jaguar, "Princess."

According to The Los Angeles Times, Mascolo texted "Mimi Snowie" on November 15 and 16, asking what she had for sale; she allegedly replied with a menu offering acid ($40), ecstasy ($20), mushrooms ($120) and half a dozen other drugs; he settled on a gram of cocaine and two oxycodone pills for $160, plus a $30 delivery fee.

As part of that transaction, Sei called Mascolo from a phone that Todorova provided to facilitate drug sales, the indictment alleges.

According to the Times, in one of his final texts, Mascolo told Todorova he needed to pick up his 4-month-old daughter the following day. It was his failure to do so that led to the discovery of his body.

Before and after the fatal overdose, other drug customers raised concerns about the authenticity and safety of the oxycodone pills that Todorova and Sei allegedly distributed; several weeks before Mascolo's death, according to one example in the indictment, another customer texted Todorova, "Yo mimi the oxys are dirty."

According to The Times, Todorova allegedly texted Mascolo's phone an updated drug menu in the weeks after his death, apparently unaware he had overdosed.

The DEA told the publication that Todorova made $733,000 selling drugs in the last year alone.

In an unsuccessful bid for bail, her lawyer insisted she had nothing do with the death or distribution, claiming her Mexican boyfriend had been using her name and cell phones to disguise his drug dealing business.

Todorova, who documented her lavish lifestyle on social media, is the daughter of Bulgarian immigrants who moved to Santa Monica 20 years ago; she holds Bulgarian, Canadian and American passports.

Sei, who earned $37.50 an hour working 8-hour shifts for Todorova, according to the DEA, previously had small roles in S.W.A.T., Lucifer and Blacklist.

Both he and Todorova face charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs and drug distribution resulting in death, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.