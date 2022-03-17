Rob Kardashian Gets 35th Birthday Shoutouts From Famous Sisters and Mom Kris

Instagram

Rob Kardashian is getting a lot of birthday love from his mom Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on social media.

On Thursday March 17, Rob was the subject of several tributes from his family members celebrating his 35th trip around the sun.

His sister Kim was among the crowd who posted a sweet homage to their relationship as both siblings and parents.

"I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!" Kim began to caption a throwback photo of the pair riding on a jet ski as kids. "You're always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we're dying! You're always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL."

"I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today," the SKIMS mogul touched on their dynamic as parents.

Along with Kim, Khloe shortly after shared her own dedication to her younger brother by sharing a slideshow that showcased their family as well as their bond as siblings over the years.

"You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You're stuck with me kiddo," the 37-year-old wrote.

Khloe continued, "I hope you know how dope you are. You're one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!"

Kris also took to the social media platform to wish her only son a happy 35th birthday with a carousel of vintage style photos of Rob growing up throughout the years.