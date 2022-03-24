Sickening Moment Two Laughing Men Sic Their Dogs on Family's Pet Cat

PSPCA

Miraculously — Buddy survived.

Pennsylvania SPCA are hunting for two men they say purposely sicced their dogs on a helpless pet cat.

Disturbing surveillance footage shows the pair walking past a family home on Granite Street on Tuesday morning when they notice the black cat sitting on the front porch — and so do their dogs.

The cat, whose name is Buddy, freezes, and the two men appear to release both the dogs, who immediately begin tearing into the outnumbered prey. Although the moment of the attack is blurred, it is still a difficult watch:

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who appear to be responsible for an intentional dog attack on a family's cat in the city's Frankford neighborhood this morning.

The pair can be heard laughing and encouraging the dogs to continue the attack, shouting "Good boy! Good boy!"; the brutal mauling only stops when the resident comes out and intervenes.

Amazingly, Buddy survived — but only barely.

"The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals who appear to be responsible for an intentional dog attack on a family’s cat in the city’s Frankford neighborhood this morning," the organization said in a statement.

"Buddy sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia headquarters where the veterinary staff is working furiously to save his life."

"Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team is reviewing the footage and asking anyone with information about the individuals' identity or whereabouts to please contact the organization’s cruelty hotline immediately, 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously."

Buddy suffered significant lacerations to his abdominal region, as well as internal damage, vets told NBC10.

​​"This act of cruelty is especially heinous for its apparent intentional nature," Julie Klim, PSPCA CEO told PhillyVoice. "An innocent animal simply sitting on a porch may lose its life for absolutely no reason. Animals are beloved members of our family, and should be treated as such."

On Wednesday, PSPCA posted a "(very) cautiously optimistic" update, confirming Buddy had visited an ER vet and had survived the night, sharing a heartbreaking photo of him hooked up to medical equipment:

BUDDY UPDATE: Last night, Buddy was sent to an ER vet to be closely monitored. He made it through the night. He continues to be in extremely critical condition.



We are (very) cautiously optimistic.



To donate toward his medical care: https://t.co/KD0Gk6YsjS or venmo @pspca

A second update posted Thursday revealed the "little but fierce" cat was still in critical condition, but hanging in there:

"Though he be but little, he is fierce."



Buddy remains in critical condition, but we are cautiously optimistic.



The outpouring of support has been nothing short of amazing.



Thank you to our friends at @ACCTPhilly who got him to us, and to everyone who has shown up for him.