How Bridgerton Explained Away Rege-Jean Page on Show's Second Season

Netflix

Page does not reprise his role as Simon Basset in the just-released episodes.

Daphne Bridgerton and star Phoebe Dynevor may be back for Season 2 of "Bridgerton," but her husband is nowhere to be found.

No, Daphne and hubby Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) haven't split, but after Page declined to return for the show's second installment, the showunners found a way to quickly and easily write him out of the series.

His vanishing act is explained away with one quick sentence in the opening moments of the first new episode, as Daphne returns to the Bridgerton home as her sister Eloise prepares for her big debut.

At Eloise takes her time getting ready to meet the queen, Daphne says, "Do you realize I left my husband and child at home for this?" It's later revealed their son is named August, or Augie.

And that's that.

Page shocked fans back in April 2021, when he confirmed he wouldn't be back for Season 2.

"Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing," he said at the time, after the show announced his exit.

"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year," Page told Variety, recalling what he was told about the role when he was first approached to star. "[I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Speaking with TV Line ahead of the new season, showrunner Chris Van Dusen said, "Unfortunately, it didn't work out in terms of Rege being a part of the second season, but he will always be Bridgerton's Duke. He's not going anywhere in the world of the show. And just because we don't see him, it doesn't mean that he’s not there."

The new episodes shift focus off of Daphne and onto Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, who is on the hunt for a viscountess.