Lady Gaga's Awkward Run-In With Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars Party Goes Viral

Getty

"Finding out that Lady Gaga changed her coffee spot because of Caitlyn Jenner was not on my 2022 bingo card."

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner had a bit of an awkward encounter on Sunday night.

Outside of the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Award viewing party, Jenner walked up to the "Chromatica" artist and remarked that she hadn't seen her at their local Malibu Starbucks in a long time.

"Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?" the reality star asked, to which the "House of Gucci" actress replied with a firm, "Yes."

People are kindly putting subtitles on this moment I filmed yesterday. “Uhhh I have switched baristas..” should be a t-shirt. #LadyGaga #Shade #caitlynJenner pic.twitter.com/ImsYo5WAnG — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 28, 2022 @BahmanKalbasi

"I haven't seen you at the Starbucks in a while," the former Olympian noted.

"I've switched baristas," Gaga deadpanned.

The "Stupid Love" singer then signals the end of the conversation by walking away as Jenner tells her that it was nice to see her.

Soon after the awkward exchange went viral with many fans and followers equating the interaction to Mariah Carey's infamous "I don't know her" diss.

Finding out that Lady Gaga changed her coffee spot because of Caitlyn Jenner was not on my 2022 bingo card…



BUT I AM HERE. FOR. IT https://t.co/I7qGbshEZk — Murph the tall Smurf (@MurphlikeSmurf) March 28, 2022 @MurphlikeSmurf

One fan took to Twitter and wrote, "I've switched baristas will now be my excuse to everything," while another tweeted, "'I've switched baristas' is literally the most polite way of saying 'If I ever see you again it'll be too soon.'"

"Finding out that Lady Gaga changed her coffee spot because of Caitlyn Jenner was not on my 2022 bingo card… BUT I AM HERE. FOR. IT," a user commented.

Jenner, however, seemed unfazed by Gaga's apparent dismissal and even tweeted at the singer, praising her presentation for the Best Picture award with Liza Minnelli.

The reality star applauded her by calling the singer "a class act," she wrote, "@ladygaga an absolute class act and this moment truly brought tears to my eyes to see you presenting with @LiZaOutlives." Although the Olympian had good intentions, she accidentally tagged a fan account for the "Cabaret" star.