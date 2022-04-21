Victoria Secret's PINK Introduces First Male Ambassador: Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet

Getty

The lingerie brand is expanding its diversity initiative with new gender-free collection.

For the first time in the brand's history, Victoria Secret's PINK has selected a man to be the next face of its collegiate centered brand.

PINK has selected "Never Have I Ever" actor Darren Barnet to be the ambassador for the brand's new gender-free collection which features shorts, t-shirts, accessories and more gender neutral clothing items.

In a press release, Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of PINK wrote that the 30-year-old actor was an obvious choice to be its first male face. Hauk described Barnet as a "positive role model for teens and young adults."

"As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence," she continued.

"Filming 'Never Have I Ever' definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are," Barnet also stated in the press release. "I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I'm really honored to be a part of this team."

Barnet will also be a part of "various activations that support the brand's key initiatives as part of Pink's ongoing commitment to inclusivity, fostering positive mental health and empowering young adults."

In addition to becoming a brand ambassador, he will judge PINK's "Pink With Purpose Project" as well as take part in Mental Health Awareness Month through May "where he'll share his own experiences and tips for prioritizing his mental health."

Darren later took to Instagram to share the news with his 2.3 million followers, accompanied by a series of images of him wearing his favorite pieces from the collection he captioned the carousel, "I can finally share the news! I am honored to be joining @vspink as a brand ambassador! I will helping to launch new styles in their gender free collection while also supporting their initiatives in empowering young adults and mental health awareness."

He continued, "I am beyond excited to share some of these new styles but I am even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause. I wish mental health was more of a focus when I was a teenager and my hope is that we can reach those young adults who need to be heard and supported most."