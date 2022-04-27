Monica Responds to White Reporter's Racist Rant Slamming Black Artists at CMT Awards

Getty

"It's not Wakanda," said one conservative personality.

Monica is hitting back at racist criticism hurled toward the CMT Awards and all Black artists attending, saying she's "never been more motivated" after one conservative personality's rant about this year's show.

The singer performed at this year's show, sharing the stage with Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town to perform their collaboration, "Pray" (below). The April 11 telecast was also co-hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown and included a performance from Mickey Guyton and the Black Pumas.

Calling the show "kind of a trainwreck," "Right Wing Watch" host Patrick Howley shared a video in which he first expressed confusion over the "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star's hosting gig.

"I don't know who this Black guy who's hosting it. It's supposed to be country music. No offense, you all have hip-hop, basketball, just fly with your flock bro," said Howley, who, after saying he's wasn't "against" Mackie, put on a "Blaccent" to mock the host. "You're like, 'The melanated people invented country music! We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man's country music!'"

Calling Mackie "so angry," Howley continued saying, "There were so many Black people there, so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music. It's like, why? No disrespect to the funky brothers of music ... Country music is different. It's not Wakanda."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After his comments got picked up by numerous outlets, they eventually got back to Monica herself, who shared a headline from The Source to her page early Wednesday morning.

"I've never been more motivated ... Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it's NOT by the masses!" she wrote in her caption. "I have an all star LEGENDARY team of true country artist that are currently working with me that would beg to differ!"

"Because of the genuine hearts of [Senior Vice President of Music Strategy at CMT Leslie Fram] & @cmt … I shared the stage w/ [Jimmie Allen] & [Little Big Town] … This was the first of many times that you will see me!" she continued. "I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I'm rooted in the word & built to last! See you soon, or should I say 'Welcome to Wakanda.'"

She also teased her upcoming country album, "Open Roads," saying it'd be dropping "soon."

The singer got support in the comments from CMT. "WE love you. Your performance at the show with [Jimmie Allen] & [Little Big Town] was magical," wrote the network's official account, "AND we can't wait for the new music you've got coming soon."

Guyton simply wrote "Smfh," while Busta Rhymes left a stream of crown emojis. Lena Waithe added, "Keep shining," while Gabrielle Union "liked" the post.