James Corden Exiting Late Late Show

Getty

James Corden has set a departure date from "The Late Late Show."

The late night host will be exiting the CBS show before summer 2023, per Deadline.

Corden has hosted the show for over seven years.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," he told the publication. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

Of what he'll do next, including perhaps moving back to the UK with his family, Corden says: "It's something we think about and we talk about a lot but we haven't really made a decision on that yet. That's the life side of things which we'll figure out."

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks told Deadline: "Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online. From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format. He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage."