Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Testifies, Shares Photo of Actor's Alleged Injuries on Honeymoon

Getty

"I think Jack Sparrow is more drunk than Johnny Depp," he said while testifying about Depp's alleged drug and alcohol use.

Johnny Depp's bodyguard Malcolm Connolly testified on Thursday as part of the actor's ongoing defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Connolly worked for Depp throughout his relationship with Heard, saying that, at the beginning, everything between them was "lovey-dovey" and "great." He added that Heard was "lovely, charming, as she usually is," before things "started to change."

"Amber started to change. Amber started to get a bit more feisty, demanding. I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in this relationship, that was pretty obvious," he said, saying the actress could also "get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat." Connolly also said Depp was "getting quieter."

He said he could often hear Amber "screaming," but never witnessed any physical violence between them. Connolly went on to describe a few instances where he believed Heard threw items at Depp, including a lighter and soda can.

Though he didn't see things get physical, he said he did notice injuries on Depp, but not Heard.

"It started off with maybe a scratch once in a while, but it got more. He sustained marks, definitely. He was getting marked ... most of these marks, most of these things, would be on the left side of his face, scratches on his neck maybe a fat lip in the corner, maybe a bruising in the eye socket," he claimed. "It's all impacts. It was getting more regular. Not every week, but it was definitely happening."

A photo from the couple's honeymoon was then shown, in which Connolly believed you could see evidence of "swelling" under the actor's left eye. "What do I interpret that as? He's walked into a door or a door's walked into him," he quipped. While Connolly said the honeymoon started off good, a few days into it, he started to believe Johnny was "not enjoying" himself anymore.

When asked about the actor's drug use, Connolly said he had witnessed Depp smoking marijuana and believed the actor would use cocaine when he snuck off to the bathroom.

He said Depp had a "very high tolerance for any substances," before sparking laughter from the courtroom by adding, "I think Jack Sparrow is more drunk than Johnny Depp, to be honest."

WATCH: Connelly is asked about Depp's drug and alcohol use. "I think Jack Sparrow is more drunk than Johnny Depp," he says.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/zAuQy5ji2C — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) April 28, 2022 @sierragillespie

He also said Depp's wine consumption had "dropped drastically" in recent years, but even before he allegedly reduced his drinking, never really got "drunk."

Connolly also described walking into pure "chaos" in Australia, after the infamous Incident where, as the bodyguard put it, "Johnny lost a finger." He said Depp was already "nursing one hand" when he arrived, while Amber was "irate." After trying to remove Depp from the situation and taking him downstairs, he said Heard "appears from somewhere and she's screaming, berating him, 'F--- off, that's what you do, it's all you ever do, you f--- off with your guys, you f---ing coward!'"

After getting Depp away from the altercation, the actor started washing his hands and, per Connolly, "it's a mess." He compared it "one of those cartoon exploding cigars," saying he could even see bone -- before Dr. Kipper arrived and said they had to go to the hospital.

He added that didn't observe any injuries on Heard, before Depp's team concluded its line of questioning for the witness.

Courtroom Moment: The courtroom laughed at the response of #JohnnyDepp's bodyguard when asked about Depp allegedly urinating in his foyer at his Australia home and his penis. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/QXTIFX4s3f — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022 @LawCrimeNetwork

Under cross-examination, Connolly said he was still employed by Depp and was "loyal" to him, as an employee. He was then asked about arriving to Australia incident and whether he recalled Depp trying "to urinate in the foyer" with "his penis out of his pants."

"I think I would have remembered if I'd seen Mr. Depp's penis," replied Connolly, as Depp started cracking up.

Audio from Australia was then played in which Depp was heard screaming at someone -- presumably Heard -- "What you are and who you are and how you f---ed me over and make me feel sick of myself!"

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.