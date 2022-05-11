Hannah Gosselin Celebrates Her 18th Birthday in Miami

Instagram

"I would have to say the only thing missing from my amazing birthday party was my siblings," says the teen who lives with dad Jon Gosselin

Hannah Gosselin is driving into adulthood in style.

On Tuesday May 10, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star took a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan around Miami's South Beach.

In an interview with Page Six, the Gosselin Girl founder gushed about her budding beauty and skincare business and the excitement of celebrating her 18th with her friends.

"How often do you get to travel with your four best friends to Miami, party at the Sugar Factory, ride in a Rolls-Royce and start a brand new line of amazing products?" Gosselin said. "It was my type of heaven."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her father Jon Gosselin also joined her closest friends at Hannah's birthday celebration.

"He really made me feel special on my birthday by just making it all happen," she confessed. "I do realize that none of this would be possible without him, and I really appreciate him."

Hannah also revealed that while she was grateful for the time she was able to have with her father, she missed her siblings who she said she hasn't lived with for years.

In an interview on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2021, Jon shared that only Hannah and her brother Collin live with him while their remaining six siblings live -- Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Cara and Madelyn -- with their mother Kate.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jon and Kate finalized their divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

"I would have to say the only thing missing from my amazing birthday party was my siblings," Hannah told the publication. "I miss them and I know if we got to spend more time together, especially on our birthday, it would be more fun." She noted that her friends would have loved to have met her siblings.

Reflecting on the absence of her brothers and sisters, Gosselin marveled at how fast time has gone by since filming their reality show which aired from 2007-2009.

"I seriously can't believe I am 18! It feels like yesterday when my brothers and sisters and I were all together shooting the show! I don't miss it, but I miss them! I'm really excited to be at this point in my life," Hannah remarked. "I feel a certain type of freedom."