Kanye West Allegedly Said Kim Kardashian's 'Career's Over' After She Wore This Outfit Following Split

See what Kim revealed about her messy divorce, her Kris Humphries "joke" and how she tried to keep her relationship with Pete Davidson from cameras!

Talking to sister Kourtney, Kim explained that she was still experiencing some fallout from her "SNL" monologue, during which she said she "divorced" him simply because of "his personality." As she previously explained, West didn't like her using the word "divorce," since it still wasn't a done deal.

"He did an interview last night saying SNL got me to say that I divorced him. I came prepared with my monologue and that really upset him and I showed him the monologue and he said he never read it," she said to Kourtney. "Kanye had a hard time with what I said. He's like, 'I haven't signed the divorce papers.' I ask him all the time [why he hadn't]. He says he will, then he's like, 'I don't want a divorce, so I'm not going to sign them.'"

In a confessional, Kim explained that she does her best to not share "a lot of the negative things that have happened" with West, partly because he's not on the show himself to respond. At the time time, she said that if and when she does bring something up, the reaction she gets is, "How dare she talk about it" -- while he "can go and do a song that's so creative and expressive." She called out the perceived double standard, adding, "It's always two different sides are being expressed two different ways and one is respected and one is not."

Speaking with Kourtney, Kim said she's "very sure" she made the correct decision by filing, adding that she "just knew it wasn't the right situation for me" and feels "super good" about things now. That being said, she was also having a bit of an identity crisis, as West shaped her fashion sense while they were together.

"I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I'm having like panic attacks, what do I wear?" she said. "In New York, he styled me all for SNL. Then for the Wall Street Journal Magazine -- I won the Innovator Award for Skims -- I was like, how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?"

She said she was "so nervous" to pick our her own look (above) and claimed that after the event, West called her and "told me my career's over and then showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Kardashian went on to say that fashion was "the last thing we really had in common" and she's been trying to figure out her own aesthetic following the split. "Who is Kim K ... how do I get there without Kanye?"

The episode also included a few quick references to two other men in Kim's life: Ex-husband Kris Humphries and current beau Pete Davidson. First, when practicing her speech for Simon Huck's wedding, she referred to Humphries by joking, "I love a gay wedding. I haven't been to one since my second wedding."

She was later seen texting someone in a confessional, as a producer asked who she was speaking to. "Leave me alone," she said with a knowing laugh. "That's a big smile," remarked the off-camera producer, who added, "Does his name rhyme with feet?"

During a dinner party for Kris Jenner's birthday, Kim told Scott she was "probably busy" when she missed a call from him ... and it was clear she meant busy with Pete. "I look at all the comments and everyone's like, the guy is f---ing nice," Disick then told her, before Kim said Davidson was "truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet." While she, Scott and guests Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi continued to talk about him, Kim tried to shut down the conversation by telling them, "I'll tell you guys later. We'll talk later."