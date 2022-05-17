Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Audio Exposes 'Horrible, Ugly Things' They Said to Each Other During Fights

Getty

" I don't want to suck your d---. I don't want nothing to do with your f---ing midsection."

As Amber Heard's cross-examination by Johnny Depp's lawyer continued Tuesday as part of his ongoing defamation trial against her, some lengthy audio was played for the court in which the two were heard slinging insults at one another amid a pretty heated fight.

It's unclear when in their relationship this clip was recorded, but in it, they both start laughing at points while verbally going for the jugular.

"Everything's fine until it doesn't go your own way and when it doesn't go your way, I'm in trouble," Depp said at the top of the audio. "I don't want your kind of woman."

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Audio recording of an argument between #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp. A lot of F bombs, "suck your own d***", "suck my d***", etc..... pic.twitter.com/tt9k14CIj5 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022 @cathyrusson

Amber can be heard repeatedly telling Depp, "Suck my dick" and "suck your own dick," before exclaiming, "I wish I hadn't bought into any of your f---ing lies, your bulls--- your sober f---ing presence, your f---ing goodness, your sweetness, all the lies. I wish I hadn't bought into the months of you being you, I wish I hadn't f---ing thought I could have kids with you, you're a f---ing kid yourself. I wish I hadn't bought into any of the lies you sold, talk about fake bill of goods."

As he started talking back, she once again told him "suck my dick," leading him to respond, "I don't want to suck your dick. I don't want nothing to do with your f---ing midsection!"

At that point, they both started laughing, though Heard's laughter was a little more intense. He then called her a "f---king ridiculous clown" and "the most spoiled f---ing brat" who has "everybody out here almost fooled" -- before adding, "Figure out what you have to offer instead of going out and getting your tits out."

"You got it figured out!" Heard exclaimed, "You're right, that's what I do. That's that!"

As they continued to go at it, she started going after his role on "21 Jump Street" from his twenties, sarcastically saying, "That's not selling out."

"Hey, at least I didn't do like a TV show where I was a heartthrob in my 20s, that would be embarrassing. If only I was with someone in their 50s that could point that out to me," Heard continued. "You don't even know what movies I've done," Depp hit back, "I had to watch your f---ing dreck and you trying to spew out your f---ing lines."

After she called him a "joke," he responded, "Yeah, I'm the joke in the industry, Amber. Aquaman!" Her reply: "21 whatever it was. No one cares! You f---ing washed up piece of s---!"

The clip ended with him telling her, "Your jealousy's so tragic."

"You told Mr. Depp to suck your dick multiple times, didn't you?" asked Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez after the audio played for the court. "Yes I did," Heard responded.

"You call him a sellout, don't you?" she then asked.

"I was expressing frustration about his criticism of my career and how many problems it caused in the dynamic of our relationship," Heard responded, explaining her side of things. "I called him horrible, ugly things, as you can hear. We spoke to each other in a really horrible way. I called him a lot of ugly things."

"You called him a washed up piece of shit?" Vasquez continued, as Heard told her, "I think we both called each other that on that occasion, yes."

Vasquez then said that Depp was the one who "got you that role in 'Aquaman,'" something Amber adamantly denied. "No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning. That's how that works," she responded.

As for the jealousy, Heard believed Depp was "indicating I was jealous of his career" -- and said Johnny himself was "very jealous" when she worked or did anything with her friends. "He's always been very jealous," she added.

The cross-examination is ongoing.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.