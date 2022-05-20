Mama June Finds 'My Safe Way of' Splitting from Geno Doak for Good (Exclusive)

WE tv

"My anxiety is like five million to none."

Looks like Mama June Shannon is finally making a clean break from Geno Doak on Friday's new episode of "Mama June: Road to Redemption" -- and following through on a plan she initially hatched in the season premiere.

Their time together was marked with substance abuse, drug-related offenses and a stint in rehab. Though June said she stayed sober, she claimed in the first episode of the season that Geno did not -- and his drinking and "verbal abuse" intensified. She also considered breaking up with Geno at the courthouse during sentencing for his 2019 arrest for felony drug possession. She said she felt it would be safer for her to end it there because there would be law enforcement present -- but when his case was postponed, she put off the breakup too.

In this preview for tonight's new episode, however, June appears ready to pull the trigger on the split.

The footage shows Doak outside court talking to his producer, telling her he was "nervous" about possibly going to prison after driving up alone. When asked when he last spoke with June, Geno said she's "been not answering me and avoiding me."

"I'm not sure if she's gonna be here today or not," he adds. "You guys asked me to bring some of her clothes and shoes from the house, so kind of leaves to believe she may be coming, but I'm really uncertain at this point."

Just like that, June then rolls up onto the scene, telling Geno it was good to see him while adding she needed to speak with him about something after his time in front of the judge. "Hopefully, we can talk after court, if I don't end up in damn jail," he remarks before they make their way inside.

While he thinks she's there for support, in a confessional, June makes it clear what's really going on.

"I've been thinking about this for weeks, for months and now the moment is here and I'm not gonna lie to you, my anxiety is like five million to none," she says. "But I know I need to end the chapter and this is my safe way of doing it."

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the new season, June said she understood why her family was frustrated she wouldn't leave him sooner.

"It's easier for an outsider looking in to say, 'You can leave, you can leave, you can leave,' when it isn't really honestly the case," she explained. "You get so, so sucked into it and so like, 'It's amazing,' because you try to make excuses for things that are happening."

Since splitting from Doak, June has been dating Justin Stroud, a 34-year-old tattoo artist. "Justin came into my life when both of us kind of needed each other," she told TooFab, "He knows a lot that a lot of people don't know about my life, I've been able to open up to him. It's been a whirlwind and it's really nice to have that and not have to be like a certain person."