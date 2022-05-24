Mila Kunis Makes Hilarious Entrance on Ellen, Reflects on That '70s Show Finale

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Like, I literally reverted to being like a little kid and I just wanted someone to hold me."

Mila Kunis is taking a trip down memory lane.

While appearing on Tuesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," one of the daytime talk show's final episodes, the actress reflected on filming the "That '70s Show" finale over 15 years ago — and also shared her favorite "Ellen Show" memory.

However, before she sat down for the interview, Mila, 38, made an epic entrance by appearing in the audience, who seemingly had no idea the "Bad Moms" star was going to be a guest.

Ellen, 64, had her studio audience all stand up and asked them a few questions, such as having people stay standing if they have black hair. There was only a small handful of ladies remaining after Ellen told her audience to "stay standing if you're an actress." But when the comedian said to "stay standing if you're married to Ashton Kutcher," Mila was then revealed — and the audience erupted in applause and cheered.

"You had me follow Oprah!" Mila said after sitting down, referencing the television icon's appearance on the same episode. "It's like, literally the worst thing. I was sitting there going, 'Oh my god. This is, like, my worst nightmare come true."

Ellen then brought up how Mila understands what it feels like to have a show end because of "That's '70s Show," which signed off in 2006 after eight seasons.

When asked if she "remembers how [it] felt" when the sitcom ended, Mila said, "Yeah. It sucked. ... The truth is it's bittersweet, right? You get to a point where you're like, 'It's time,' but on the day I couldn't stop crying. Like, I literally reverted to being, like, a little kid and I just wanted someone to hold me."

The mom of two said she was a "baby" when the show premiered in 1998 as Mila was only 14 and in the ninth grade.

"So I started when I was 14 and then I ended the show when I was 22," she recalled. "So I went through like puberty and high school ... like everything."

Meanwhile, in honor of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" coming to an end — the final episode airs May 26 —, Ellen asked Mila to share her favorite memory out of the many times she appeared on the talk show.

"The first one that comes to mind is the obvious one," began Mila, who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, with Ashton. "I was secretly pregnant. I was a little hormonal and I just left the house to come here. And it was the Mother's Day episode. And my husband, you brought him out to surprise me. And it was as if it was like my husband coming home from war. I was, like, teary-eyed. And so I just saw him 20 minutes ago. ... I was so emotional."

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actress went on to praise Ellen and her long-running daytime talk show.

"You were always so kind to me," Mila told Ellen. "I don't think people fully understand how uncomfortable this is. ... There's all these rules to these talk shows and you were my first talk show where people were like, 'Just go and talk' and you were so receptive to that. And you were so present. And so often talk show hosts, aren't present. They have a thing that they do and that's how they do it. And then they cut to commercial break and you were always so, you just made it so fun for me. So I just wanna say thank you."