Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67, Hollywood Pays Tribute

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

The actor reportedly died in his sleep.

Ray Liotta, known for his role in "Goodfellas," has died. He was 67.

According to TMZ, the actor passed away while in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters." He reportedly died in his sleep.

Per the outlet, Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him in the DR while filming and there was nothing suspicious about his death.

The actor started his career in the late '80s, with roles in "Something Wild" and as Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," before breaking out big in Martin Scorsese's 1990 mob drama "Goodfellas."

He's known for his work in films including "Cop Land," HBO's "The Rat Pack," "Hannibal," "Heartbreakers," "Blow" and, most recently, "Hubie Halloween" and "The Many Saints of Newark."

In 2004, he won a Guest Actor Emmy for his role on ER and was nominated for a SAG Award in 2015 for "Texas Rising." Recent TV appearances also included "Shades of Blue," "Hanna" and the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Black Bird."

He had a few films in the pipeline as well, including one written and directed by Elizabeth Banks and another from Charlie Day.

He is survived by his fiancee and daughter Karsen, 23.

As news of his death made headlines, celebrity friends, costars and fans took to social media to share their tributes to the late actor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.