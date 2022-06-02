MTV's Buckhead Shore Promises High Drama Hook-ups & Broken Hearts (Trailer Exclusive)

MTV

Things are about to get Buckin' wild!

MTV has a brand new Shore franchise coming this summer!

TooFab can exclusively debut the trailer for "Buckhead Shore", which follows a group of friends in Atlanta's "Beverly Hills of the South", as part of a massive Shore slate with franchises across the globe.

MTV's press release teases a whole lotta of summer fun: "The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta's 'Beverly Hills of the South.' JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway."

"It's time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts."

MTV will be hitting you with "Jerzdays" throughout the summer, starting with a stacked TV event on Thursday June 23rd -- with back-to-back premieres for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" and "Buckhead Shore" at 8PM ET/PT.