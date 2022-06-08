Spot The Second Tiger In This Optical Illusion And You Are Among The Top 1%

Reddit

Are you among the top 1%?

This image is not what it seems!

If you can spot the second hidden tiger in this optical illusion, you've earned yourself a rank among the top 1%.

This visual puzzle will challenge more than just your eyeballs as the subsequent feline comes with a catch.

Per The Sun's research, if you are one of the bright individuals that can spot the hidden tiger, you’re within the top 1% as it's virtually impossible to find at first glance.

If you look closely, the second hidden tiger isn't a tiger at all, but the words "the hidden tiger" cleverly concealed within the optical illusion.

Hidden in the animal's torso, you’ll be able to read the words stretching across the tiger's stomach and down its back legs.

If you weren't able to spot the tricky letters at first glance, your efforts were not in vain! According to University of Sydney scientists Kim Ransley and Alex O. Holcombe, optical illusions are vital for researchers that work to understand the inner workings of our most complex organ -- the brain.

In an article for The Conversation, the scientists explained that "visual illusions show us that we do not have direct access to reality" and added that, "They can also provide an inkling of the mental processing that delivers our experience of the viewable world."

"Indeed, it is the processing happening inside our brains that is the basis for many illusions," the duo continued. "Rather than delivering information from our eyes in nearly raw form as a camera would, the brain tries to determine what is actually out there."