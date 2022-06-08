Woman Wakes From 5-Month Coma to Discover Fiancé Has Ghosted Her — and Moved in With Someone Else

TikTok / GoFundMe

He never even visited her in hospital.

An Australian woman who was left in a coma for five months after a freak accident woke to discover her fiancé... no longer was.

Brie Duval, 25, was living in Alberta Canada in August of 2020 when she fell from the top of a 33ft retaining wall near a rooftop bar, landing head-first on the concrete below.

She suffered two separate brain bleeds, a broken back, ribs and teeth, and was placed on life support in an induced coma, unable to breathe on her own.

Doctors gave her a 10 percent chance of survival. But survive she did — much to the apparent surprise of her fiancé of four years.

Telling her story on TikTok as HotComaGirl113, Brie said she suffered post traumatic amnesia, and was unable to remember things like her address or pass code when she awoke five months later.

But three months after that, it all started to comeback to her... including the fact that she was betrothed. But her BAE was not by her bedside. In fact, she discovered he had never come to visit her at all.

"There has been zero contact," she told Femail. "I have been blocked on every single platform including his phone."

Not only did he ghost her, he had already moved in with someone else... and the reason she knows this is because the new girlfriend was the only one to reach out.

"The only contact I did get was from his new girlfriend," Brie said. "She sent me a message saying she was insecure and made him block me on everything. Go figure. I was still in hospital."

"I am still so incredibly hurt by his actions," she added. "I have no reason or closure as to why he did what he did. I just feel so hurt, I cannot explain the depth of the pain he has caused me."

'After four years, I was incredibly surprised. We were best friends, for years. I never thought in a million years this would happen. Especially at such an awful time in my life. I thought he was my soul mate, but I thought wrong."

Brie, who hasn't identified her ex, said the ghosting has "definitely impacted my trust."

"Not just in romantic relationships but with relationships in general," she said. "It has led me to have such a distrust in people, especially people I am close with. I am trying very hard to not let his distrustful actions impact my relationships and life."

Brie's accident occurred during the height of the Covid pandemic, meaning her family were even denied permission to fly from Australia, possibly to say goodbye. A GoFundMe to help get her home raised almost $25,000.

Brie has since returned home to her family in Perth, where she said her recovery — from her physical injuries at least — is going good.

"I can now eat on my own and can now walk unassisted without a walking frame or wheelchair as I broke my back in the accident," she said. "I still have numbness from the waist down but have adapted my walking style so I can walk again."

"I am taking time off of work to be in Australia to recover with my loved ones. Recovery will take some time but I am hoping to return to work next year."

Meanwhile, the former bar manager has been telling her story on TikTok as HotComaGirl113 — named after Rebel Wilson's similarly-fated character in the film "Senior Year"

In one of her first posts, she pokes fun at Rebel's immaculate appearance upon emerging from a 20-year-coma, to her own.

"I looked like this," she smiled, comparing shots of their awakenings. "I did not have my hair or make-up done. I barely think my hair was brushed, it was matted when I woke up. I also had an adult diaper on and tubes down my throat."