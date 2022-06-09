Honey Boo Boo's Older Boyfriend Dralin Gets Grilled By Her Sister In Reality Show Debut (Exclusive)

WE tv

"What are you intentions with Alana?"

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's new boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, makes his debut on "Mama June: Road to Redemption" this week -- but he may not have made the best impression on her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

The 16-year-old reality star has been dating Carswell, 20, since early 2021 and, on Friday's episode of her show, he meets Pumpkin for the first time.

"Today I'm meeting with Dralin, this little boy Alana's been mysteriously talking to," Lauryn explained in this exclusive clip. "Being the protective sister that I am, I just want to see, is he around for the right reasons? Is he around just because she's Honey Boo Boo or is he around for Alana?"

Dralin got an immediate "Strike One" from Lauryn for showing up late to the meeting, though he was apologetic when he finally arrived. "I don't like late, okay?" she snapped at him, however.

Once they sat down, the real interrogation began, as Pumpkin first asked where the two met -- "through some friends" -- before wondering what his "intentions" were for her sister.

"I mean, I like her. We just started talking," he replied.

"Alana herself is a good girl, she really does try to give people the world when she doesn't have it to give," Lauryn soldiered on. "So I have a few questions. Are you trustworthy? Are you respectful? Are you gonna be there for Alana? Are you gonna be her listening ear? Do you have a driver's license?"

He responded to every question with a "Yes, ma'am." He then shook his head no when asked if he had any "drug history," before Lauryn wondered whether he was a "family man."

"School is very important. So she won't be hanging out during the week," she continued. "On the weekends, she will be home by a certain time. You have her a minute late, she's not hanging out no more."

With that, he started to laugh -- which was not the reaction Pumpkin was looking for. When asked what was so funny, he said, "Oh, nothing," before she went back in on him.

"I know a liar when I see one," she said before the clip comes to an end. "My mama's a liar, been dealing with that for a long time, so I don't need that coming from you too. You got that?"

When TooFab caught up with Mama June Shannon before the new season premiered, she said she had met Dralin as well -- and confirmed her daughter and Carswell have been together for over a year now.

"People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that [Alana's older sister] Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were," June said of the relationship. "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6-7 year old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"

"I feel like so many people still look at me as that little girl that very first came on TV," Alana said at the time. "Even when the posts about me and my boyfriend coming out, I feel like there was so many people that were still treating me like I was 6 years old."