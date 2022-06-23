Awkward! 'The One That Got Away' Contestant Doesn't Remember Ex Competing for Her (Exclusive)

Prime Video

As the show's singles are presented with people from their past, Kasey has no recollection of who this guy even is.

On Prime Video's new dating show "The One That Got Away," six singles are given another chance at romance with a few missed connections from their past.

But what happens if the singles can't remember one of their potential partners ... who they've definitely already met? A cringeworthy moment like this.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, single Kasey chats with host/singer-songwriter Betty Who before heading through "The Portal," the entryway where she'll be confronted with a face looking for a second chance. As Betty asks how she's feeling, Kasey says she's both "nervous and excited."

"I don't know who has sacrificed all of their time to come here for me," she says in a confessional as she enters the Portal. "That's insane to just even think I'm worth it like that. It's so, so hard for me to take people's compliments and I've always felt like I wasn't good enough."

But when she comes face to face with the mystery man, his identity is just that -- a total mystery.

"What the hell? First of all, I don't know who he is at all, but he's tall and he's hot," Kacey admits in a confessional. "So obviously, I forgot his name and I tried to play it off cool."

As the two greet each other, it's clear she has no clue who he is -- acting surprised by how "tall and strong" he is. "You forgot?" he asks, before she finally cops to her forgetfulness. The clip ends with her telling him, "You're gonna kill me ... what's your name again?"

According to her bio, Kasey is a "serial dater who never stays single for too long" and someone who's jumped from "relationship to relationship" over the past decade. While she's "looking to make a meaningful connection with someone," she also "won't shy away from getting exactly what she wants.

Is Dylan that guy? Stay tuned to find out.

Per Amazon, the show follows six singles "each searching for their soulmate, as they embark on a never-before-seen quest for love, and are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections. Whether it's a high school classmate whose crush always went unrequited, or the kind stranger who offered a helping hand five years ago, the potential partners are sure to be dramatic."