The View Officially Names Two New Republican Cohosts

ABC

The two additions come after Meghan McCain's exit.

"The View" just welcomed two new cohosts to the ever-evolving panel -- though neither should be much of a surprise to anyone who regularly watches the morning show.

Both women are Republicans, filling a conservative hole left by Meghan McCain. The news was announced on today's show.

Navarro has been a regular on the show since 2015 and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is not expected to appear on the panel every day. ABC noted that she will continue to commute from her home in Coral Gables, Florida to film in NYC.

"'The View' is an institution and incomparable platform for women of different backgrounds to share their opinions and insights. It's been a long courtship, but we're finally making it official" she said in a statement. "I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I'm happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, 'The View' family and our loyal viewers for their continued support."

ABC

Griffin's addition to the panel isn't too much of a shock, as she's made 29 appearances throughout the show's 25th season as a guest cohost. ABC says she'll "will fill the conservative seat at the Hot Topics table." Griffin was a member of the Trump administration, working as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President. She was also press secretary for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

"At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective," she said in her own statement. "I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country."