Giancarlo Esposito Has Had Talks with Marvel About Joining MCU, Eyeing This Major Character

The "Breaking Bad" and "Mandalorian" star says he wants to "go for something a little bit different."

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe marches on, there will always be the need for more actors to fill some of the superhero universe's iconic roles. Giancarlo Esposito wants to be one of those actors, and sooner rather than later.

The "Breaking Bad" and "Mandalorian" star revealed that he's already been in talks with the studio and even tried to manifest the role he'd most want to take on -- and it's certainly an unexpected one.

It was during an appearance at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con over the weekend in San Antonio that Esposito revealed that he's "been in a room with [Marvel Studios] and talked with them." The account @countdowncitygeeks shared video from the event.

"I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories," he told a fan during a question-and-answer session. "They do the same thing."

Campbell was a professor who famously espoused the popular theory of the archetypical hero's journey utilized in mythologies around the world, referred to as the monomyth. Lucas said Campbell's work was an influence in "Star Wars," and certainly that journey can be seen in many superhero stories.

As for what Marvel role he would take on, Esposito randomly threw out a DC Universe character in "Dr." Freeze -- better and more accurately known as Mr. Freeze -- but otherwise mentioned Marvel's own not-so-good doctor, Dr. Doom and even Magneto (that would take a pretty major origin retcon, though).

But it is in the Master of Magnetism's X-Men universe, that it appears the actor would most like to play. "Pick one?" he speculated after prodded by the moderator. "I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X."

The psychic leader of the X-Men has most famously been portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart, and James McAvoy in some of the later Fox "X-Men" films. Stewart tantalized fans by returning to the role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but it was just an alternate universe version of him.

John Krasinski also appeared as Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, which solidified that the Marvel multiverse includes both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Now, it's been revealed the FF are part of the next phase, but Marvel appears to be holding mutants back a little longer (aside from "Ms. Marvel" so far).

That means there's plenty of time to look into casting. We can appreciate Esposito wanting to take on a different role in the franchise than what he's been known for thus far in his biggest roles. Plus, Marvel fans know that there's always been a bit of a darker, more dangerous side to Professor X, which Esposito could obviously hint at beautifully.