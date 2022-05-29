Here's Every One of Marvel's Upcoming Film and Television Releases

Instagram / Marvel Studios

Marvel isn't showing any signs of slowing down!

Fans of Marvel are in luck because there are about to be a lot of MCU movies and shows coming their way. With over 25 projects in the works or about to be released, there will be no shortage of superhero content over the next few years. From reboots of the classics like "Fantastic Four" to brand new heroes taking the spotlight like Echo, Marvel fans are sure to get excited when they see the studio's entire upcoming lineup!

Here's what Marvel is getting ready to release…

"Ms. Marvel"

Release Date: June 8

In Marvel's upcoming release "Ms. Marvel," fans are introduced to one of the newest Marvel Comics characters — and the first Muslim lead character in the MCU. The series follows 16-year-old Kamala Khan, a massive fan of superheroes, who gains the ability to change her shape and size. Pretty soon Kamala has the fate of the world placed in her giant hands.

"Thor: Love and Thunder"

Release Date: July 8, 2022

The fourth installment in the "Thor" franchise sees the return of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) as he faces off against a new villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). To stop Gorr, Thor enlists the help of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who can wield Thor's hammer Mjolnir and is now the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi). The film, which is directed by Waititi, also stars Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe, and more.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

Release Date: August 17, 2022

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will premiere in August and follow Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gets assigned to take on superhero-related cases. Following a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, she gets her own Hulk-like abilities. Tatiana Maslany is set to star as Jennifer and will be joined by co-stars Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Jameela Jamil. The series will also feature appearances from Tim Roth and The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Release Date: November, 11, 2022

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to premiere a little over two years after the untimely passing of the franchise's star Chadwick Boseman. While Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has confirmed that no one will replace Chadwick in his role as T'Challa, not much else is known about the plot of the film. Returning cast is set to include Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Danny Sapani.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"

Release Date: Late 2022

Ahead of the release of "Guardians Vol. 3," fans will get a look at what's to come in the James Gunn-directed holiday special. The story will reportedly fill in the gap between "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the upcoming "Guardians" installment. On Twitter, James has shared several tidbits about the special, revealing that while it's not feature-length, it will be canon and will feature important plot elements. James also noted that not all of the "Guardians" cast will be a part of the special but Kraglin will be a main character.

"What If…?" Season 2

Release Date: 2022

"What If…?" is getting a second season that's tentatively scheduled for sometime in 2022. While Marvel hasn't made many mentions of the animated series recently, director Bryan Andrews has said that the show is expected to premiere this year. Head writer A.C. Bradley also confirmed that several season one storylines will continue into season two, including an episode about Tony Stark and Gamora that was originally slated to be released with the show's first season.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Release Date: February 17, 2023

In Marvel's first scheduled release of 2023, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will see Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne as they battle against the evil time traveler Kang the Conqueror. Based on the title, the duo will seemingly also explore the infinitesimal Quantum Zone first uncovered in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to return as well as Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Release Date: May 5, 2023

After a slight detour due to the firing and rehiring of director James Gunn, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is set to hit theaters in 2023. Not much is known about the film's plot but Marvel comics mainstay Adam Warlock will be joining the cast and played by Will Poulter. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff are all expected to return.

"The Marvels"

Release Date: July 28, 2023

The plot of the "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels," is being kept under tight wraps but Marvel teased that the story won't just be about Carol Danvers. Instead, the former Air Force pilot will be teaming up with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, for a "cosmic adventure." Brie Larson is set to return as well as Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

"Echo"

Release Date: 2023

In the first Marvel standalone superhero series about a Native American character, the "Hawkeye" spin-off series "Echo" will follow Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy her opponents in battle. The show will star Alaqua Cox as well as Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning.

"X-Men '97"

Release Date: 2023

In 2023, Marvel is set to revive the iconic "X-Men" animated series, which ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. The show is set to feature the voice talents of some original "X-Men: The Animated Series" cast members as well as cast members from "X-Men '97," who will either reprise their original roles or voice entirely brand-new parts. No release date has been announced yet.

"Secret Invasion"

Release Date: TBA

Marvel is set to bring the "Secret Invasion" comics to life with the help of Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson in a six-part series. The story follows a small group of shapeshifting Skrulls who infiltrate Earth and replace many of the world's greatest superheroes. According to Kevin Feige, the series will take place "during the Blip, when half of the Universe was decimated by Thanos, and will explore the events that happened in that period." The cast of "Secret Invasion" will also feature Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"Agatha: House of Harkness"

Release Date: TBA

Marvel will be giving "WandaVision" a spinoff in a dark comedy series about ancient witch Agatha Harkness. Not much is known about the show although Kathryn Hahn is set to return in the starring role.

"Armor Wars"

Release Date: TBA

Sometime in the future, Marvel has plans to bring the "Armor Wars" comics to the small screen. The series will star Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, who must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.

"Ironheart"

Release Date: TBA

"Ironheart" comics will be brought to life by Marvel as it follows the adventures of fifteen-year-old super genius Riri Williams. When Tony can't carry on as Iron Man, the teen creates her own suit of advanced armor to take on a life of adventure, crime-fighting, and humanitarianism. The series is set to star newcomer Dominique Thorne.

"I Am Groot"

Release Date: TBA

Groot will officially get a moment in the spotlight in a series of shorts created for Disney+. Not much is known about the upcoming project, but it will reportedly explore Baby Groot's glory days growing up and getting into trouble among the stars. It's still unknown if the voice behind Groot, Vin Diesel, will be returning.

"Spider-Man: Freshman Year"

Release Date: TBA

The animated series "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" is set to bring Peter Parker's origin story to the small screen, as viewers follow his journey to becoming Spider-Man. The show's cast has yet to be announced.

"Marvel Zombies"

Release Date: TBA

Not much is known about the upcoming "Marvel Zombies" series, but the show is set to reimagine the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. It's unclear if the series will have any relation to the zombie apocalypse that broke out in an episode of "What If…?"

"Loki" Season 2

Release Date: TBA

Loki will be returning to Disney+ in the upcoming second season of his titular show. Not much is known about the show's plot beyond the cliffhanger from the series' first season. The "whole cast" has been confirmed to return, including star Tom Hiddleston. Production is expected to begin this summer.

"Blade"

Release Date: TBA

After he appeared in "Luke Cage," Mahershala Ali campaigned for a remake of "Blade," the sword-wielding half-vampire superhero of the same name. In 2019, the film was announced, with Ali to star as the title character. While not many details are known about the film, it reportedly begin filming in July 2022. Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are also set to star in the movie.

"Fantastic Four"

Release Date: TBA

Most details about the upcoming "Fantastic Four" MCU film have been kept under wraps, including its cast and writers. While John Krasinski played Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," it's unclear if he'll make the jump to the "Fantastic Four" movie. Jon Watts was also originally slated to direct the film but backed out of the position in April 2022.

"Captain America 4"

Release Date: TBA

"Captain America" is getting a fourth installment sometime in the MCU future, written by "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" head writer Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson. While most information about the film has yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that Anthony Mackie will lead the film after he officially took on the mantle of Captain America during the "FAWS" finale.

"Deadpool 3"

Release Date: TBA

The third installment of "Deadpool" doesn't yet have a release date but star Ryan Reynolds is set to oversee the script for the upcoming movie. Not many updates have been provided about the flick but regular "Deadpool" screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will be penning the film while Ryan's regular collaborator Shawn Levy will direct.

"Daredevil"

Release Date: TBA

After three seasons of "Daredevil" on Netflix, the show is finally set to return with a new series for Disney+. Not much is known about the in-development project other than it will be written and produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. It's yet to be confirmed if Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Netflix series, it's spinoffs as well as "Spider-Man: No Way Home," will be reprising his role in the Disney+ series.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Release Date: TBA

Wakanda, the fictional African nation that serves as the home for the Black Panther, will be getting its own small screen series developed by the film's director Ryan Coogler. The project has not yet been ordered to a full series but it’s reportedly a part of a multi-year overall TV deal between Ryan’s production company Proximity Media and the Walt Disney Company.

Untitled "Nova" Project

Release Date: TBA