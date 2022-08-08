Olivia Newton John Dead at 73

Getty

"Grease" star and four-time Grammy winner Olivia Newton-John has died. She was 73.

Her husband John Easterling released a statement on Monday, August 8, confirming her death -- saying she "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," he added. No cause of death was revealed, but a source told TMZ, that "After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," his statement continued. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

In addition to her husband, the actress is survived by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah, brother Toby and her nieces and nephews.

Australia-born Newton-John first found success in the United States as a country artist, but reached new heights following the release of "Grease" in 1978, in which she played good girl Sandy alongside John Travolta. Both the film and its soundtrack were massive successes.

She followed up that film with her album "Totally Hot," before the soundtrack for "Xanadu" also became a huge hit. While the movie itself was a critical and commercial flop, it has since become a cult classic. Newton-John's most successful album, Physical," would release the following year in 1981.

She continued to release music and act throughout her life, appearing as both herself and in character on projects including "Sordid Lives," "Sharknado 5" and "Glee." She also appeared on reality shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race," "American Idol" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Throughout her career, Newton-John has also been very open about her battle with breast cancer, for which she was first diagnosed in 1992 before it returned in 2013. In 2017, she was told that it had metastasized and spread into her bones.

Following her death, celebrity friends and fans turned to social media to share their tributes:

