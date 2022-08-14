Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Bids Farewell in Touching Video, Says Son Is 'Going to Be Okay'

Heche's 20-year-old son Homer and the father of her 13-year-old son Atlas have also paid tribute.

The loved ones of Anne Heche continue to pay tribute to the actress after her tragic death on Friday following a car crash.

Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon shared a touching video on Instagram where he spoke of her loss, and their shared son. "In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said in the clip, which you can see over on Just Jared.

"Two, Homer is okay," he continued. "He's grieving, of course, and it's rough, it's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by his family and he's strong and he's going to be okay."

Homer opened up about his grief in a statement shared with E! News where he said, "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."

Heche was in a come for six days following an August 5 accident where she crashed her car into a home, which burst into flames. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer continued.

He shared that he was grateful for all the love and support coming in from "thousands of friends, family, and fans." He credited his father and stepmother Alexi for being his "rock during this time."

Heche is also survived by Homer's 13-year-old brother, Atlas, with her former "Men in Trees" co-star James Tupper. He shared his own tribute to the actress on Instagram with a sweet picture of the actress and the message, "love you forever 💔."

In his video, Laffoon thanked everyone for checking in, for their prayers, and for their hearts. "It's so beautiful. Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we're going to be okay."

He echoed their son's sentiment that Heche is "free from pain" and that be believes she is "enjoying her experience, whatever is next in her journey."