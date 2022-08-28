2022 MTV Video Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating)

Getty

With Nicki Minaj as one of the cohosts, you know it's going to be a wild night.

The MTV Video Music Awards are back -- and thanks to a great lineup of performers, star-studded nominees and a trio of high-profile hosts, it's sure to be a night to remember.

This year's show returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow emceeing as a trio. Minaj will also receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform.

In addition to Nicki, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Panic! At the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, J. Balvin, Jack Harlow, Maneskin and Marshmello x Khalid will all perform from the stadium -- while Kane Brown and Bad Bunny will hit the stage remotely. The Chili Peppers will also receive the Global Icon Award.

Headed into the night, Harlow, Doja Cat and Harry Styles led the pack for nominations, taking in eight each. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd were all close behind.

The VMAs are no stranger to viral, unscripted and totally insane moments and hopefully this year is no exception. Stay tuned right here for the moments that erupted on Twitter -- we'll keep updating this post all night!

A Fergalicious Start

The night got off to a a very Fergalicious start as Jack Harlow kicked things off with a performance of his hit "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous."

She then joined him on stage rocking a sparkly "First Class" mini as she started to sing her other hit from The Dutchess "Fergalicious." This marked her first appearance at the American VMAs since the song was released.

No, it wasn't a long performance, but nice to see her back at the VMAs nonetheless!

Fergie is mother idc The Duchess is skipless and she needs redemption after the national anthem incident #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HaGy5bDJ24 — Jake ♡ (@ninkiiminjajj) August 29, 2022 @ninkiiminjajj

Ok Jack and Fergie together was super cute! She didn’t cartwheel while singing tho… #VMAs — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 29, 2022 @TATIANNANOW

Johnny Depp Appears as the Moon Person

Johnny Depp appearing as a Moon Person 🌕 at the #VMAs (we talked about the rumours surrounding this, we were totally right) #WitherReport🌦 pic.twitter.com/aTLb4bFwXa — Virgin Radio Windsor (@VirginRadioWin) August 29, 2022 @VirginRadioWin

TMZ revealed ahead of the show that Johnny Depp would appear during the telecast as the Moon Person and it didn't take long for it to happen. After opening numbers from Jack Harlow and Fergie, as well as Lizzo, the show cut to a commercial -- where Depp made his first appearance.

His face appeared via a pre-recorded video in the mask of the Moon Person as they hovered over the stage -- joking, "I needed the work."

His appearance was a controversial ones, as it comes following his divorce and subsequent legal battle against Amber Heard. Reaction was definitely split, with his devoted fans cheering him on as his critics wondered why he was even invited to participate.

I am so happy for #JohnnyDepp being on the #VMAs tonight! He deserves it and so much more!! Hollywood better watch out tonight #JohnnyDeppRises and came back stronger than ever!! #MoonManDepp #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning — If anyone deserves justice it's Johnny Depp (@Magnumfan08) August 29, 2022 @Magnumfan08

Johnny depp jump scare, which MTV exec did he see murder a child that he blackmailed to get that weird ass cameo #VMAs — ʀ🍒ʙʙɪᴇ (@R0BB1_3) August 29, 2022 @R0BB1_3

Why tf is Johnny Depp in anyway apart of the VMAs???? — “you’re a superstar” roddy (@asimplemotion) August 29, 2022 @asimplemotion

Vmas so goofy and desperate for ratings like what tf does Johnny depp even have to do with music? — sigh⁷ⁿ (@hayleysjue) August 29, 2022 @hayleysjue