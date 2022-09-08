Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 -- World Mourns

Getty

Everyone from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Paddington turned to Twitter with tributes.

The world is mourning as Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the queen had died on Thursday in Scotland with the royal family tweeting: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The news came just hours after the palace said the monarch had been placed under medical supervision, with doctors "concerned" over her well-being.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022 @RoyalFamily

The queen canceled her virtual meetings Wednesday evening.

Heir apparent Prince Charles and his wife Camilla went to be by the queen's side at Balmoral Castle. Other family members, including Prince William, went to Scotland on Thursday as well.

The queen recovered from Covid-19 earlier this year in February. Her declining health over the last few years has been cause for concern.

Getty

In June, during the Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II made an appearance on a balcony of Buckingham Palace during the parade. However, she did not attend the rest of the celebrations.

In recent years, Prince Charles has performed many of her public duties -- from conferring knighthoods, traveling abroad, and even the state opening of Parliament.

Last year in April, the queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died just shy of his 100th birthday.

Getty

Elizabeth ascended the throne at age 25 in 1952 after the abrupt death of her father King George VI.

During her long reign, the queen helped the United Kingdom navigate many political, social, and economic upheavals -- from the aftermath of WWII to sovereignty of nation states to the decolonization of territories in South Asia such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka to the UK's withdrawal from the European Union ... and more recently the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Upon news of her passing, people across the globe mourned the monarch's passing, including politicians, leaders, and celebrities.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," wrote Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."

You can see some of the online tributes below:

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022 @JustinTrudeau

What a remarkable woman. It’s hard to imagine the UK without her. My heart goes out to the @RoyalFamily ❤️ https://t.co/t31zzq3MZp — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 8, 2022 @RealLyndaCarter

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

Very saddened to learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 8, 2022 @WilliamShatner

To my British friends and colleagues. God Bless the Queen and the Royal Family. Our hearts are with you and the people of the United Kingdom today. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 8, 2022 @MeghanMcCain