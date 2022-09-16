6-Year-Old Twins Dubbed 'Little Heroes' After Reportedly Fending Off Mom's Alleged Attacker

Melbourne Police Department

"The little heroes grabbed toys, sticks, and a hair dryer ..."

A pair of 6-year-old twins are being hailed as "little heroes" after helping their mother escape her alleged attacker, per local authorities.

According to police in Melbourne, Florida, they responded to a disturbance on Tuesday, September 13 and found a woman who claimed her boyfriend had just attacked her in her home.

Police say the suspect, identified as Andrew Williams Jr. (above right), "became entangled" with the victim but was "unexpectedly surprised" when her two daughters "came to her rescue."

"The little heroes grabbed toys, sticks, and a hair dryer and began to fend off Williams to protect their mother," read a release from the Melbourne Police Department. "With the help of the girls, [their mother] was able to retreat to a bathroom for safety."

Though Williams is said to have fled the scene, he was apprehended by police "shortly after" and was booked into the Melbourne Police Department before being transferred to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.