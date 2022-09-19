Sandra Oh and Bear Grylls Spotted at Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

Getty

The two joined the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the service.

Grylls was pictured outside the service, waving to the crowd before heading inside. The 48-year-old adventurer attended the ceremony as a representative for the Scouts, after becoming the youngest ever Chief Scout when he was appointed at age 34 back in 2009.

According to the organization's website, he's considered the "public face of the Scouts in the UK" and has been the Chief Ambassador of World Scouting since 2018. Under the latter position, he's "responsible for promoting the value of being a Scout to a global audience." He was also made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen in 2019.

On Monday, Grylls posted about attending the funeral on Twitter, writing, "It's a day we will never forget… a truly beautiful testament to our Nation’s Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles."

"I will miss her quiet leadership, her values and integrity, and her wonderful sense of humour," he added in an official statement. "While she was our monarch and Patron, she always made time to listen to our Scouts and recognise their achievements. Her smile would light up the room."

"Let's take great solace and comfort in her warm-heartedness towards young people, her devotion to her duty and most of all her kindness. In memory of our great Patron, let's show that same sense of kindness and respect to each other," he added. "A great book has closed - not just a chapter - and a new one now begins. On behalf of every Scout, we thank HM The Queen for her service. We will never forget her."

WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN’S FUNERAL pic.twitter.com/ogEekxL8k4 — hannah (@weiszcolman) September 19, 2022 @weiszcolman

Oh, meanwhile, was spotted arriving as part of the Canada delegation. The "Killing Eve" and "Grey's Anatomy" star wore a black outfit and matching fascinator, with a Canadian flag badge.

The 51-year-old actress -- who was born in Ontario -- was appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada back in June. The actress was recognized for her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad."