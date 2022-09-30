Dark Side of Barney Children's Show Exposed in New Documentary

YouTube / Peacock

Rumors of drugs in his tail, death threats and dismemberment haunt the children's show that launched the careers of Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez

It seems the love was not as reciprocal as "Barney & Friends" made it out to be.

A new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me," explores the dark side of the long running show.

A trailer for the two-part series was released earlier this week and it promises to dive deep into not only the making of the series but the cultural impact of the purple dinosaur -- including violent reactions to the costumed character.

Barney performer Bob West recalls threats from that time: "They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family. They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me."

The doc also promises to dive into rumors surrounding the show -- even ones as outlandish sounding as "Barney hides drugs in his tail."

"Barney & Friends" debuted in 1992, born out of the minds of Sheryl Leach, Kathy Parker and Dennis DeShazer. The show notably launched the careers of such luminaries as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

"I Love You, You Hate Me" hits Peacock October 12.