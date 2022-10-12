Pierce Brosnan Recalls Failed 'Batman' Audition, Saying Something 'Stupid' to Tim Burton

Getty / Everett

Pierce Brosnan will soon make his comic book movie debut as Doctor Fate in "Black Adam," but the actor has revealed he actually tried out to star in a different DC film many years ago.

The role of the Caped Crusader, of course, ultimately went to Michael Keaton, but Brosnan didn't seem too surprised that he didn't get the part, especially because of something he said to Burton about Batman's costume at the time.

"It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate," Brosnan, 69, told Fallon, who pointed out that the James Bond star must have previously been offered superhero roles, to which Brosnan denied.

"No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it," he said, "Obviously, I didn't get the job."

"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said, 'You know I can't understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers,'" Brosnan continued. "But there you go the best man got the job, and you know Doctor Fate and I were meant to meet on the same page I think."

"Black Adam," which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular character, will see Brosnan portraying Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate. The superhero is a sorcerer and son of an archeologist and owner of a magical helmet known as the Helmet of Fate.

Speaking to Fallon, Brosnan praised working with Johnson on "Black Adam," saying, "He's a magnificent fellow. He's kind of monolithic and beautiful and owns this role."

According to Warner Bros., the film's synopsis reads: "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."