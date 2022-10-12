TJ Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Emailed Him After Claiming Deadpool Star Was 'Horrifically Mean'

YouTube / SiriusXM / Getty

TJ says Reynolds responded after he called him an "insecure dude"

TJ Miller says his relationship with Ryan Reynolds is on the mend.

The 41-year-old actor revealed Reynolds reached out to him via email soon after his comments on "The Adam Carolla Show" where he said the star was "horrifically mean" one day on the set of "Deadpool 2."

"It was a misunderstanding," he said of the interaction from years ago while appearing on Wednesday's episode of Sirius XM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts" radio show. "So I emailed him back, and now it's fine."

He continued, "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

Miller also noted that he felt the media coverage didn't include the complimentary things he said about Reynolds, "I didn't think I had said anything that was that negative," he explained. "I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day — he and I talked, and it’s fine."

While talking to Carolla, Miller recounted his version of what happened on set.

"We had a really weird moment on 'Deadpool' where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then, as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel. So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,'" Miller told Carolla.

TJ said the jab had taken him by surprise and noted that the cast and crew grew uncomfortable. "I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut…?,'" he said.

Miller also suggested the interaction went deeper than just an onscreen dynamic. "That's exactly why he said that," the "Silicon Valley" star said, "Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

"Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again," he said, "I sorta wish him well because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me."

Though he claimed he saw Reynolds as an "insecure dude" in day-to-day life, he complimented his comedic abilities. "He's such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he's so quick, he's so funny," Miller said. "I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, 'See? You guys see?'"

He concluded, "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

Miller is currently not returning for the slated third installment of Deadpool, which Reynolds just revealed will be featuring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

But Miller insisted to Carolla that "I would not have done 'Deadpool 3' if they came to me and were like, 'We want you to do 'Deadpool 3,' and we're going to pay you twice as much.'"