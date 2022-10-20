Brandi Glanville & Kenya Moore Trade Insults As They Refuse to Squash Beef at BravoCon 2022

Bravo

It doesn't look like Brandi Glanville and Kenya Moore will be mending fences anytime soon.

During "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" at BravoCon 2022, the two were chosen to participate in a game called "Squash! That! Beef!" -- and things got ugly real quick. Not only did Brandi, 49, and Kenya, 51, not even attempt to squash anything, but the two also threw insults at one another.

"Here's the deal. I kind of don't know where to start because you had your issues on 'Celebrity Apprentice' back in 2014, and then Brandi just said on the 'Watch What Happens Live' After Show that she was not willing to reconcile with Kenya because you had a bad experience on a yet different show," Andy, 54, prefaced, before turning to Kenya, 51, asking her if there is "anyway to squash this beef."

In response, the reality star claimed she's "not understanding what the beef is," to which Brandi said, "I mean, I think your memory might be bad."

The Housewives then began a fiery back and forth, in which they threw shade and fired off burns at one another.

"I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you behind those duck lips," Kenya said, to which Brandi replied, "Oh, okay, bitch. How is that chair? Is that comfortable with that ass?"

"I have a feeling we're not gonna squash this beef," Andy chimed in, noting that Kenya said she doesn't "know what the beef is."

Kenya agreed, before then shading Brandi once again. "Yeah, I just think she likes negative attention. She wants my love. Her mommy didn't give it to her, so she wants mine."

"Oh, oh, oh, wait, bitch!" Brandi interjected, hitting back. "My parents are amazing. They're still together and they tell me they love me every single day!"

Andy then concluded that the beef wasn't going to be squashed.

Brandi and Kenya both competed on the seventh installment of the "Celebrity Apprentice," which aired in 2015. The pair got into it on the first challenge, and the drama escalated, according to Reality Tea.

The two then went on to both appear as guest stars in Season 2 of the Netflix sitcom "Family Reunion," which hit the streamer last year. And Brandi said she didn't have a positive experience with her co-star.

While appearing on an episode of "WWHL" back in June, the "RHOBH" alum spoke about her feud with Kenya. During her appearance, the Bravo star responded to a caller who asked if she had "gotten to a better place" with Kenya after "Celebrity Apprentice," and that if they hadn't if Brandi would possibly "be willing to reconcile."

Brandi said a definite "no," and explained why. "You know what? That answer is no, only because -- so we did a show together for Netflix. It was called 'Family Reunion."

"[I was] excited to do it,'" she continued. "And I walked in. I was a little lost on the lot, but I was still on time and when I walked in, she was sitting with everyone. She's like, 'So nice of you to make it.' And she had already had her kid. I was like, 'Okay, bitch!"