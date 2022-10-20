Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna's 'Cruel and Vindictive' Behavior After Watching RHOBH Reunion

Bravo

While she has "empathy" over the death of Rinna's mother, Denise says it doesn't "excuse" all her behavior.

Denise Richards may not be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" anymore, but she is still tuning in. On Thursday, she made it clear she checked out Part 2 of the Season 12 reunion the previous evening -- and she wasn't fully sold on what she saw.

"I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?" asked Denise on Instagram.

After a fan commented that Denise "absolutely [has] a right to an opinion" on the matter, she added, "after all the horrendous things she said about me especially on social media & the other women ... Yup I had to say something especially after last night & after her cancer comment. I lost my mom to cancer."

In case you forgot, the pair really went at it when Denise was on the show -- with Lisa calling out her former friend over what she felt were "inconsistencies" in Richards' claims about the whole Brandi Glanville hookup situation. Richards quit after that and the two are no longer on speaking terms. All this would have happened long before Rinna's mother Lois passed away in November 2021.

Denise's post actually echoed a viewer question host Andy Cohen brought up on the show. On Thursday's reunion, one viewer said it felt like Rinna used her mother's death as a "scapegoat" for her "despicable behavior" this season -- even though she had been "equally disgusting," in this fan's eyes, to Denise, Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards in the past.

"Listen, it has been a very confusing time for me and I'm not gonna scapegoat and I'm not gonna use it," she responded. "I have been all over the place and I don't ever remember myself being quite so all over the place, but I have been."

Rinna went on to apologize to Sutton Stracke for taking all her "pain, anger, sadness and fear" out on her as well ... and said she was in therapy. When one of Richards' followers said Rinna was "a work in progress," Denise responded, "her work in progress is calculating her next move."